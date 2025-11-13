SBC Medical Group (SBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 14th. Analysts expect SBC Medical Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $46.4490 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 million. SBC Medical Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, analysts expect SBC Medical Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBC opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27. SBC Medical Group has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SBC Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SBC Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SBC Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SBC Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SBC Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBC Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

