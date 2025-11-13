LanzaTech Global (LNZA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 14th. Analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post earnings of ($12.42) per share and revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of LNZA opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. LanzaTech Global has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $274.00.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168,247 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 380.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNZA shares. Zacks Research cut shares of LanzaTech Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LanzaTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

