SSE (LON:SSE) Trading 10.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,307 and last traded at GBX 2,187.37. 1,336,877,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,817% from the average session volume of 19,326,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,974.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,338.75.

Get SSE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSE

SSE Stock Up 10.8%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,796.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,790.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. The company has a market capitalization of £24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current year.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.