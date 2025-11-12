Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 5,387,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the average session volume of 856,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a market cap of C$60.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.