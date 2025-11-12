NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) traded down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 284,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 139,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

NowVertical Group Stock Down 17.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 3.16.

About NowVertical Group

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

