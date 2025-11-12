ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 13.4% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.80 and last traded at GBX 10.50. Approximately 7,242,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,073,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.26.

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.53.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Featured Stories

