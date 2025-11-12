Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 178,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 228,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price objective on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

