Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Down 10.8% – Should You Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 4,080,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 850,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$60.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.