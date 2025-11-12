Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 139.15% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%.

Cenntro Stock Performance

Shares of Cenntro stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,307. Cenntro has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CENN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cenntro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cenntro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenntro presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

