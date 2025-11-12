Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MST)

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Thursday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.
Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MST traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 965,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.
About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF
