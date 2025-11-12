Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 299.40 and last traded at GBX 299.04, with a volume of 4824387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.60.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30. The company has a market cap of £11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 207.10.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airtel Africa

In related news, insider Cynthia Gordon purchased 8,722 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 per share, for a total transaction of £19,973.38. Also, insider Paul Arkwright purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 228 per share, for a total transaction of £22,800. Company insiders own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.