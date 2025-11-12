Insider Selling: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) COO Sells 5,988 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $467,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,987 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,986. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adina Eckstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Adina Eckstein sold 40,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,449. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 4.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 30.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Further Reading

