Insider Selling: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MFHGet Free Report) insider Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $12,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,693.81. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wilfred Zhongkei Daye also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 29th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 1,800 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $20,664.00.
  • On Monday, October 27th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 100 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $1,125.00.
  • On Thursday, October 23rd, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 200 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,226.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 300 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $2,856.00.
  • On Monday, October 20th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 1,000 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $11,980.00.
  • On Friday, October 17th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 500 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $6,300.00.
  • On Thursday, October 16th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 2,170 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $24,672.90.
  • On Wednesday, October 15th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 1,195 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $17,769.65.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of MFH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 176,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,355. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Mercurity Fintech declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mercurity Fintech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFH. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

