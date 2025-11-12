Insider Selling: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) insider Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $12,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,693.81. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wilfred Zhongkei Daye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 29th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 1,800 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $20,664.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 100 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $1,125.00.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 200 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,226.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 300 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $2,856.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 1,000 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $11,980.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 500 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $6,300.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 2,170 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $24,672.90.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Wilfred Zhongkei Daye sold 1,195 shares of Mercurity Fintech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $17,769.65.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of MFH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 176,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,355. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercurity Fintech declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mercurity Fintech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFH. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

