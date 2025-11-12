Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Buys $68,314.41 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $68,314.41. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,401,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,915.01. The trade was a 0.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,365.92.

On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $208,303.02.

On Thursday, November 6th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 172,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $691,440.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 276,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,040.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 767,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gran Tierra Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 157.5% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. LM Asset IM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. now owns 1,945,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 270.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 76.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

