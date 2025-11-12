authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 761.83% and a negative return on equity of 139.80%.
AUID stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 126,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. authID has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $26,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,438.17. This trade represents a 62.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
