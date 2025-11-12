authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 761.83% and a negative return on equity of 139.80%.

authID Price Performance

AUID stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 126,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. authID has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $26,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,438.17. This trade represents a 62.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About authID

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in authID by 11.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of authID during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of authID by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of authID by 136.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP increased its position in shares of authID by 60.4% in the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

