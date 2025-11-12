Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.23), Zacks reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,566. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $5.00 target price on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

