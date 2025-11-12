Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 263.91% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

Get Air T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Air T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Air T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.