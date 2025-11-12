Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $81.60, with a volume of 154088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PVLA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVLA

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of -0.05.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 202.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 330,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,553,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,435,000. Finally, Clio Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Palvella Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.