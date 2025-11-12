Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYMGet Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 and last traded at GBX 0.38. 2,677,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,121,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37.

Anglesey Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £67,874.80, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.63.

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The mining company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter.

About Anglesey Mining

(Get Free Report)

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.