Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 and last traded at GBX 0.38. 2,677,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,121,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37.

Anglesey Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £67,874.80, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.63.

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The mining company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

