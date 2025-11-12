SSE (LON:SSE) Trading Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,307 and last traded at GBX 2,187.37. Approximately 1,336,877,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,817% from the average daily volume of 19,326,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,974.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSE. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,338.75.

Get SSE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SSE

SSE Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. The stock has a market cap of £24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,796.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,790.98.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 earnings per share for the current year.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.