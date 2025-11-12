Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 40,088,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 46,318,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $226,580.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,327.66. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $789,805.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,002.20. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 233,598 shares of company stock worth $4,080,320 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,108,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,838 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,990 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

