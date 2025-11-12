AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.6350. Approximately 44,064,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 39,919,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,221,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 153.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

