Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.21 and last traded at $73.96. 53,030,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 20,726,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.7% in the third quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

