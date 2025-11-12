Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.62 and last traded at $89.05. Approximately 6,794,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,257,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

