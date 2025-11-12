Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Releases Earnings Results

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20), Zacks reports.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 4.3%

SA stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 910,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,035. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,296,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 112,797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 138,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seabridge Gold has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

