Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Announces Earnings Results

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.21, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 86.20% and a return on equity of 43.84%.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Semler Scientific stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. 928,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,651. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Semler Scientific from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Semler Scientific from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Semler Scientific by 101.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

