comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director William Paul Livek Sells 3,735 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) Director William Paul Livek sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $26,593.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,550. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get comScore alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, William Paul Livek sold 2,206 shares of comScore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $16,699.42.

comScore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 7,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,948. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in comScore stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in comScore, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCOR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd owned 0.21% of comScore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, comScore presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on SCOR

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.