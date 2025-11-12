Bernadette Connaughton Sells 2,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,352.96. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bernadette Connaughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $150,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,846. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

