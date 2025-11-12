Insider Selling: Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Insider Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Payne sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $103,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,196.82. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTRX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,578. Matrix Service Company has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.66 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. Matrix Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 244.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 286,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 28.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 69,445 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Matrix Service by 789.6% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 536,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 476,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Matrix Service by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 492,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 437,222 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

