Julie Persily Sells 7,000 Shares of SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Persily sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $52,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,796.20. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEACOR Marine Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:SMHI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 92,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $199.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.34.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.76. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMHI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 845,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 303,537 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 238,509 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

