Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CEO Sells $240,414.81 in Stock

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) CEO John Cash sold 189,303 shares of Ur Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $240,414.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,429.36. The trade was a 22.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ur Energy Stock Performance

URG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,157. Ur Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $492.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ur Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ur Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ur Energy by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ur Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ur Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ur Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

