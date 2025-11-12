YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:FEAT)

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4539 per share on Thursday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Stock Down 0.7%

FEAT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,148. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 13.22% of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

