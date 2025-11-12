Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.
Atmus Filtration Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.2%
ATMU stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 555,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,156. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.
About Atmus Filtration Technologies
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.
