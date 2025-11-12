ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 13.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.80 and last traded at GBX 10.50. 7,242,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,073,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.26.
The firm has a market cap of £52.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.43.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
