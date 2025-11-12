SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.21. 102,187,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 63,969,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $284,319.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,345.42. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,171. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,727 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,188,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,616,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,817 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

