Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $426.56 and last traded at $430.60. 57,595,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 100,618,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $505.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 287.07, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

