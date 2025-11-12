Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,164.34 and last traded at $1,157.50. 3,904,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,002,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,136.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. President Capital upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,340.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $490.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,200.19.

Netflix shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, November 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 14th.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,095.68, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,003,886.08. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,996 shares of company stock valued at $175,427,521. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

