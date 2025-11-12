D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.2470. Approximately 38,616,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 64,005,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QBTS. B. Riley upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 9.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 54.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.53.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 31,369 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $1,372,080.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,801,265 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,331.10. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $143,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $650,769.35. This trade represents a 18.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,363 shares of company stock worth $2,859,478. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.