UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $343.17 and last traded at $339.1830. Approximately 10,307,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,280,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.44 and its 200 day moving average is $320.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $307.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

