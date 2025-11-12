Puma VCT 13 (LON:PU13) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Puma VCT 13 (LON:PU13 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 and last traded at GBX 117, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50.

Puma VCT 13 Stock Down 2.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.55. The company has a market cap of £192.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00.

About Puma VCT 13

(Get Free Report)

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a venture capital trust of Puma Investments specializing in growth funding to small and medium-sized companies. It prefers to invest in educational technology providers to high-performance sports apparel producers, carbon wheel manufacturers and digital influencer platform sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma VCT 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma VCT 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.