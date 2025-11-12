Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $284.38 and last traded at $287.43. Approximately 16,923,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 23,339,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

