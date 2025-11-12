Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $1,686,551.20 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CEO Jay Sidhu sold 24,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $1,686,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 928,217 shares in the company, valued at $63,165,166.85. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 243,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.82 million for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 451.2% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

