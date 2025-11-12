Christine Ann Wolf Sells 4,685 Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $1,215,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,206.40. This trade represents a 13.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Ann Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Christine Ann Wolf sold 2,098 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.92, for a total transaction of $471,882.16.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.57. The stock had a trading volume of 832,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.69. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.21 and a fifty-two week high of $267.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.17. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 129.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in WESCO International by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

