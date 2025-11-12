Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 121,459 Shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 121,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $2,127,961.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,093.76. This represents a 21.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, November 11th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 72,446 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $1,261,284.86.

On Thursday, October 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 96,987 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,822,385.73.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 96,918 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,907.60.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,167 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,193,075.29.

On Monday, September 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 136,738 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $2,855,089.44.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE RSI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 825,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $277.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.83%.Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 204.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 362,755 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.