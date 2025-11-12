Insider Selling: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) CEO Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CEO William Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total value of $4,158,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,945,577.04. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.1%
FICO stock traded down $20.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,777.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,618.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,664.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,118.50.
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
