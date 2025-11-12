Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Deborah Marriott Harrison Sells 70,000 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096,492.30. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.