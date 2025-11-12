Jonathan Neman Buys 179,800 Shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman purchased 179,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $999,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,688. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of SG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 9,064,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,404. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.The firm had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.