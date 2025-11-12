Insider Selling: Primerica (NYSE:PRI) CEO Sells $649,125.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total transaction of $649,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,057.80. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Primerica Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PRI stock traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $259.61. 327,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,691. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

