Insider Selling: Primerica (NYSE:PRI) CEO Sells $649,125.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total transaction of $649,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,057.80. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Primerica Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of PRI stock traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $259.61. 327,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,691. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
