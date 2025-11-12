Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti Purchases 14,500 Shares

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $488,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 89,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,744.96. This represents a 19.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Patrick Marchetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 12,345 shares of Lineage stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $499,231.80.

Lineage Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ LINE traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 1,039,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,265. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of -0.19. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Lineage had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Lineage’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -267.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LINE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lineage in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lineage from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lineage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lineage from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lineage by 1,396.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 215,423 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 419.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lineage by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after buying an additional 43,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 1st quarter valued at $37,468,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Lineage by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

