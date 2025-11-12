Julia Suzanne Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,684.43. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Julia Suzanne Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $148,825.00.
Lumentum Stock Up 0.5%
LITE stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.81. 4,957,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,403. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.34 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $273.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 13.5% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 60.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 82,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Northland Securities set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
