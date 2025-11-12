Julia Suzanne Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,684.43. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julia Suzanne Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $148,825.00.

Lumentum Stock Up 0.5%

LITE stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.81. 4,957,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,403. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.34 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $273.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 13.5% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 60.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 82,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Northland Securities set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

